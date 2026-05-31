Eid travel boom brings 200K+ to Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News- Erbil

More than 212,000 tourists visited Halabja and Erbil, the Kurdistan Region’s capital, during the Islamic holiday Eid Al-Adha, according to figures released by local authorities on Sunday.

Erbil

Erbil received 112,657 tourists during the holiday, the Erbil Tourism Directorate said, adding that a special Eid tourism plan was implemented successfully, including visitor assistance teams at checkpoints and support hotlines to address complaints and emergencies.

Halabja

More than 100,000 tourists visited Halabja during Eid Al-Adha, according to the Halabja Tourism Directorate, with no major incidents recorded in tourist areas.

The directorate said field teams implemented the holiday tourism plan through visitor guidance, price monitoring and oversight of tourism facilities, issuing 82 warnings to establishments as part of inspection campaigns conducted during the holiday.

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