Zakho tourism reports over 38,000 visitors during Eid holiday

Shafaq News/ More than 38,500 tourists visited the area over the past four days, Zakho's Tourism Directorate announced on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Bewar Sindi told Shafaq News Agency that 22,000 visitors came from other Iraqi provinces, 15,000 from within the Kurdistan Region, and over 1,200 from outside Iraq.

He stated that the tourism office had prepared in advance to receive tourists during the holiday., highlighting that Zakho features a variety of attractions, including Sharanish, Berkh, Surya, and the Baher cave, all of which saw heavy visitor traffic during the break.

Tourists shared their impressions with Shafaq News. Sanaa Hussein, who traveled with her family from Baghdad, described Zakho as a beautiful city with growing tourism appeal. “We escaped Baghdad’s heat to enjoy the pleasant weather here,” she said.

Abbas Fadhil, visiting from Basra, praised the cool water in the cave and the enjoyable atmosphere. However, he noted a need for infrastructure improvements, especially the roads leading to some tourist sites.