Over 300,000 visitors: Erbil's tourism sector soars this Eid

Shafaq News/ Large numbers of tourists began arriving in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on the first day of Eid al-Adha, as the city continues to develop into a prominent tourism destination in Iraq and the wider region.

Sirwan Tawfiq, Marketing Director at the Erbil Tourism Board, told Shafaq News that authorities expect to welcome over 300,000 tourists across the Kurdistan Region during the Eid holiday this year—up from 220,000 visitors during the same period last year.

“This growth is the result of extensive government facilitation measures for tourists, from easing entry procedures to offering a wide range of tourism services,” Tawfiq explained, adding that a comprehensive plan was implemented to ensure smooth visitor flow, including strengthened services in hotels and public facilities, expanded operations at tourist information centers, and full preparation of historical and recreational sites to receive guests.

Public spaces across Erbil were filled with families and visitors from various Iraqi provinces and neighboring countries. Parks, shopping centers, and main streets were particularly active.

Ahmed Salman, a visitor from Baghdad, said, “This is my first Eid in Erbil, and I was impressed by how well-organized everything is. Access to tourist sites is easy, and the hospitality has been exceptional.”

Sara, a tourist from Basra, noted that “services are well provided, from hotels to transportation. Everything has been smooth, making our trip comfortable and enjoyable.”

Mohammed, visiting from Najaf, remarked that Erbil offers entertainment options suitable for all age groups and added that he and his family felt safe while exploring the city.