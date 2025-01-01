Zakho welcomes over 120,000 tourists for New Year's celebrations

Shafaq News/ The Zakho Tourism Directorate announced, on Wednesday, that over 120,000 tourists participated in the New Year's Eve celebrations held in the city amid a festive atmosphere and strict security measures.

Bewar Sindi, the Directorate’s head, told Shafaq News that “the city received tourists from various parts of the Region and other Iraqi cities, along with several visitors from abroad, over the past ten days.”

“This influx reflects Zakho's growing prominence as a tourist destination,” Sindi stated, noting that “50,000 of the total visitors directly participated in the main celebration on New Year's Eve at Zakho Corniche along the Khabur River near the historic Abbasid Bridge, creating a unique event in Iraq.”

He added that the celebrations were incident-free, thanks to a “meticulously planned security strategy coordinated by the local administration and relevant authorities to ensure the safety of all and provide a secure environment for visitors.”

Zakho hosted one of the largest New Year's celebrations in Iraq, with festivities lasting ten consecutive days. These included musical performances by renowned artists from the Region and beyond, along with cultural shows and other entertainment activities that attracted large numbers of visitors, reinforcing Zakho's status as a distinguished tourist destination.