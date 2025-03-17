Nowruz: Kurds celebrate amidst Iranian restrictions

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish cities across Iran marked Nowruz, the Kurdish and Persian New Year, with large public celebrations despite heavy restrictions imposed by authorities.

Nowruz has become a politically charged occasion, widely seen as an expression of Kurdish national identity. Authorities have been increasingly wary of mass gatherings, particularly since the protests that erupted in 2022 following the death of Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a young Kurdish woman from Saqqez.

This year, measures were stricter than in 2024, as the holiday coincided with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, giving the government an additional reason to impose tighter controls. Pro-government clerics condemned the celebrations, calling them a violation of religious sanctity and urging authorities to take action against organizers.

The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, based in Norway, reported that security forces were deployed in Kurdish cities and towns, including Kermanshah, Oshnavieh, Saqqez, and Bukan. Armed with semi-heavy weapons, these forces moved to prevent gatherings and suppress traditional celebrations, leading to multiple arrests.

Despite the crackdown, Nowruz festivities continued across Kurdish-majority regions in western Iran, including Ilam, Kermanshah, Sanandaj, Kurdistan, and West Azerbaijan.

Many attendees wore traditional Kurdish clothing, which has increasingly become a symbol of cultural identity. Men dressed in khaki Kurdish outfits—jackets and trousers—along with scarves wrapped around their heads, a style historically linked to Peshmerga fighters. Women wore brightly embroidered dresses in vivid colors, reflecting the cultural significance of the holiday.

Videos and photographs showed thousands gathering in public squares, performing traditional Kurdish dances, and wearing colorful attire.

The celebrations unfolded against the backdrop of Iran’s deepening economic crisis and escalating tensions with the United States and Israel, adding to the country’s growing political challenges.