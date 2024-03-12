Hundreds killed and injured in Iranian New Year celebrations

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Jafar Miadfar, head of Iran's Medical Emergency Organization, announced that hundreds were killed and wounded during celebrations across Iranian cities on the last Wednesday night of the current Iranian year, called Chaharshanbe Suri.

Speaking to official television, Miadfar revealed that at least 15 people lost their lives, with 839 others sustaining injuries, some severe, due to fires during the recent festivities.

Among the injured, 41 individuals underwent limb amputations, 258 suffered burns, and 167 sustained eye injuries.

Official Iranian media reported extensive damage to houses in several cities, including Tehran, Tabriz, Karaj, Sanandaj, Mashhad, and Semnan, due to fires during the celebrations.

In response to celebrants firing firearms and flammable materials, Iranian police forces increased their presence in public streets.

Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan, commander of the police forces, announced stringent measures, stating that "individuals firing firearms would be detained until the end of the Nowruz holiday, spanning two weeks."

Iranians eagerly anticipate the arrival of spring with the age-old custom of Chaharshanbeh-Suri, observed on the eve of the last Wednesday before the Iranian New Year holidays, known as Nowruz.

Rooted in pre-Islamic Persia, this ancient festival, dating back 2,500 years, holds deep cultural significance.

Leading up to Nowruz, families, and friends gather around open fires, keeping them lit until dawn. Chaharshanbeh-Suri serves as a symbolic ritual to ward off misfortunes and bad omens, with the hope that wishes will be granted.

The festival embodies themes of good health, cultivation, light, and purity for Iranians.

Fire is the central element of Chaharshanbeh-Suri, with the main practice involving setting bonfires in the streets and jumping over them.

In ancient Persia, fire held sacred significance, a belief still upheld by Zoroastrians.

Fire is believed to provide warmth and energy while dispelling sickness and problems.

Various traditions are observed during Chaharshanbeh-Suri across different cities in Iran, including jumping over fires and purchasing special sweet and sour nut mixes, believed to fulfill wishes when consumed.

In modern times, the festivity has evolved, with some communities replacing bonfire jumping with firecrackers. However, traditions face challenges amid the glitter and pollution of modern life.

Smaller cities and rural areas offer a glimpse into authentic celebrations, where traditional songs are sung, and centuries-old customs are observed amidst cleaner air and a slower pace of life.

Despite changes, Chaharshanbeh-Suri remains integral to Persian New Year rituals, symbolizing the transition from winter darkness to spring vibrance.