Netanyahu on Nowruz: Calls for “true freedom” in Iran

Netanyahu on Nowruz: Calls for “true freedom” in Iran
2025-03-20T20:17:47+00:00

Shaafq News/ On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended Nowruz greetings to the Iranian people, amid ongoing tensions between the two nations.

Netanyahu said, “I wish the Iranian people a year filled with prosperity, security, friendship, hope, faith, and freedom.”

He added that it is time for “true freedom” to replace “oppression.”

Nowruz, marking the Persian and Kurdish New Year, is widely celebrated in Iran, Kurdistan, and other regions across the Middle East and Central Asia.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon