Netanyahu on Nowruz: Calls for “true freedom” in Iran

Shaafq News/ On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended Nowruz greetings to the Iranian people, amid ongoing tensions between the two nations.

Netanyahu said, “I wish the Iranian people a year filled with prosperity, security, friendship, hope, faith, and freedom.”

He added that it is time for “true freedom” to replace “oppression.”

نوروز نزدیک است!برای مردم ایران سالی پر از ثروت، امنیت، دوستی، امید، ایمان و آزادی آرزو دارم.زمان آن رسیده که منابع ایران به مردمش بازگردد و آزادی واقعی جایگزین سرکوب شود.نوروزتان پیروز! pic.twitter.com/5WyTD2VReb — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 20, 2025

Nowruz, marking the Persian and Kurdish New Year, is widely celebrated in Iran, Kurdistan, and other regions across the Middle East and Central Asia.