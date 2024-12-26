Kurdistan’s Duhok plans over 80 events to ring in New Year

Shafaq News/ The city of Duhok in Iraqi Kurdistan is preparing to welcome 2025 with more than 80 events and celebrations across cafes, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

Hassan Fattah, the spokesperson for the Directorate of Culture and Arts in Duhok told Shafaq News that 84 events have been officially registered so far. “Most will be family-oriented and organized under the supervision of local artists.”

“These events offer a great opportunity for local artists to showcase their talents and will help boost tourism and the economy in Duhok during the New Year period,” Fattah said.

He added that the provincial administration will not organize any official celebrations this year.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has declared an official holiday from December 25 until January 2 across all provinces for Christmas and New Year celebrations.