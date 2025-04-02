Officials demand public trial for Akitu festival attacker

Shafaq News/ The assailant behind the attack on Akitu celebrations in Duhok has been identified as a member of ISIS, according to Ashur Sliwa Niqo, a senior official in the Assyrian Democratic Movement.

Niqo called for a public trial of the perpetrator, who reportedly shouted ISIS slogans during the assault.

"The Chaldean-Syriac-Assyrian people have celebrated Akitu, the Babylonian-Assyrian New Year, for 6,775 years. Thousands from Kurdistan, Iraq, and beyond, including Europe, the US, and Russia, take part in these festivities," Niqo told Shafaq News.

The attack occurred during a 30,000-strong procession that began at St. Mary’s Church in Duhok. A man armed with a cleaver attacked a 75-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, inflicting severe head injuries.

Niqo stated that when security forces apprehended the suspect, he was chanting ISIS slogans and making gestures associated with the terrorist group. The Kurdistan Region Security Council later confirmed the attacker was a Syrian national and an ISIS member.

Calling the incident the first of its kind since Akitu celebrations began in Duhok in 1992, Niqo urged authorities to publicly disclose the investigation’s findings and not dismiss the attack as an isolated incident. He also emphasized the need to enforce laws against hate speech and extremism, warning of the threats such crimes pose to social harmony.

Niqo commended security forces for swiftly arresting the attacker and reiterated demands for a transparent public trial. He also extended well wishes to the victims, calling for greater protection of cultural and religious gatherings.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) condemned the attack, stating that a thorough investigation is underway and reaffirming the Region's commitment to peaceful coexistence among its diverse communities.

Kurdistan’s presidency also condemned that attack, stating, "We strongly condemn the criminal assault that took place in Duhok, injuring two Christian participants."

The Presidency reaffirmed the Region’s commitment to peaceful coexistence, stressing that "the Region will remain a model of harmony among all communities. Any attempt to undermine this culture of tolerance will not be tolerated, and the perpetrators will be held accountable under the law."