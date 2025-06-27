Yazidi woman freed after 11 years in ISIS captivity

Shafaq News – Duhok

A Yazidi woman abducted by ISIS in 2014 has been freed after 11 years, activist Abdullah Shrem confirmed on Friday, noting that she was recently held in a prison in Turkiye before her release.

Dima Amin, 24, from the village of Kocho south of Sinjar, was abducted along with her family during ISIS’s attack on the area. Although her mother, sister, and two brothers were freed in earlier operations, her father and two other brothers remain missing, with search efforts still underway.

Shrem, who has led rescue efforts since 2014, told Shafaq News that Dima had spent over a year in detention in Turkiye. Her release came nearly a month ago, following a coordinated operation that ensured her safe transfer through the Ibrahim Khalil border crossing into Duhok in the Kurdistan Region.

He expressed gratitude to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for facilitating the operation and supporting the rescued woman.