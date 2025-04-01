ISIS conducted "Akitu Attack", KRSC reveals

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region Security Council revealed the details of the "Akitu attack" that targeted Christian celebrants during the Babylonian-Assyrian New Year celebrations.

In a statement, the council said, "A Syrian individual with an extremist ideology linked to ISIS carried out an attack using a sharp weapon in the market, resulting in injuries to two people."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the council assured the public that the results of the investigation would be shared once completed.

Earlier in the day, Dohuk City witnessed an assault on Akitu celebrants, in which the attacker used an axe, injuring a woman and a young man severely.

Dohuk Governor Ali Tatar emphasized that "pluralism and tolerance" have always been the defining features of the Kurdistan Region "throughout history," stressing that no terrorist group or fanatic individual can disrupt security. He described the "Akitu attack" as unrelated to coexistence and as a cowardly act.