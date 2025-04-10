Kurdistan security identifies Akitu attacker

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Kurdistan Region Security Council arrested a Syrian national in connection with the April 1 attack on the Akitu festival in Duhok province.

The Kurdistan Region Security Council said in a statement that the suspect is Louay Abdulrahim Ramadan, also known as Abu Juhaiman al-Baghuzzi.

Born in 2003, Ramadan admitted to executing the assault using a machete and knives during the annual celebration, driven by extremist ideology. Preliminary findings indicate that the attack was carried out under directives from ISIS, the statement added.

The story will be updated...