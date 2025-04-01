Akitu attack outrage: Governor vows justice after "cowardly act"

Shafaq News/ The attack on Akitu festival celebrants is a "cowardly act" that has no connection to peaceful coexistence, Duhok Governor Ali Tatar said on Tuesday.

Earlier today, an unidentified assailant attacked attendees of the Babylonian-Assyrian New Year celebration in Duhok, injuring a woman and a young man. Both victims sustained serious wounds and were taken to a hospital, where their conditions remain critical.

Speaking at a press conference attended by Shafaq News Agency, Tatar emphasized that pluralism and tolerance have long defined the Kurdistan Region. "Neither a terrorist organization, a fanatic individual, nor any group seeking chaos can undermine security and stability in Kurdistan," he said.

The governor stressed that the Region would not be swayed by such attacks, which he described as attempts to sow discord and disrupt social harmony. "All components of the Kurdistan Region are fully protected by the government, which prioritizes security and stability," he added.

He also assured that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is providing the best possible medical care for the victims.