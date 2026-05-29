Eid festival draws crowds in Kurdistan’s Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

A popular heritage festival drew large crowds in Erbil during Eid al-Adha holiday, attracting residents and tourists to enjoy cultural performances, traditional crafts, and family-oriented activities in the Kurdistan Region’s capital.

Held in a public park in central Erbil, the festival featured folk music, handicraft exhibitions, local food stalls, and displays of traditional Kurdish products. Shilan Ahmad, one of the exhibitors, told Shafaq News that the event provided an important platform for artisans and small business owners to showcase their work. “Visitor turnout has been very strong since the morning. There is clear interest in handmade and heritage products, which encourages us to continue developing our projects.”

Among the visitors was Mohammed Abdullah, a tourist from Baghdad, who said Erbil’s holiday atmosphere stood out because of the number and variety of events held across the city.

“The festival is well organized and offers something for everyone,” he said, citing the family-friendly environment and diverse activities.

Erbil traditionally experiences a surge in tourism during major holidays, with cultural festivals, concerts, and public events attracting thousands of visitors from across Iraq and abroad.