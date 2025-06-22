Erbil attracts Iraqi tourists despite regional tensions

Shafaq News/ Domestic tourism in Erbil remains steady despite heightened regional tensions, with visitors from across Iraq continuing to flock to the capital of the Kurdistan Region in search of cooler weather, natural landscapes, and security.

Tourists traveling to popular destinations such as Keli Ali Beg and Bekhal valleys described Erbil as a calm and welcoming escape, offering distance from the political and military turmoil unfolding in the Middle East.

Kassar, a visitor from Baghdad, called the Kurdish capital’s atmosphere peaceful and refreshing. “We came to Erbil because of its cool weather and the sense of comfort it brings,” he remarked to Shafaq News. “It’s far from the noise of conflict, and the environment here helps us relax.”

That sense of relief has become a key draw. Erbil’s appeal lies not only in its mountain resorts and green landscapes but also in the perception of safety. “There are no risks for visitors here, which makes it preferable to staying in Baghdad,” Kassar added.

For others, the region offers a welcome contrast to Iraq’s southern provinces. Hussein Baqir Hassan, who arrived from Basra with his family, explained that the trip provided a break from high temperatures and the pressures of daily life. “We came on Monday to give our families a change of scenery and some relief from the heat and school responsibilities,” he noted.

He pointed to Erbil’s natural charm and mild climate as key factors that attract families looking for an enjoyable destination. “The weather is pleasant, and the atmosphere is different from Basra. It’s a great option for everyone.”

Tour operators are also registering sustained interest. Abdullah Hassan, director of a local tourism company, observed that visitors from various Iraqi provinces continue to arrive in the region.

“The stable security situation and moderate weather across the Kurdistan Region, especially in Erbil, make it an attractive destination compared to other provinces experiencing extreme heat,” he emphasized to Shafaq News.