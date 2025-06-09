Kurdistan’s Gali Ali Beg: Perfect summer getaway for Iraqi families

Shafaq News/ As temperatures climb across Iraq, Gali Ali Beg resort in the Kurdistan Region has emerged once again as a summer sanctuary. Visitors from Baghdad, Nineveh, Babil, and beyond are pouring into the site, drawn by a tranquil atmosphere that offers a refreshing counterpoint to the city heat.

Located in the northeastern part of Erbil province, Gali Ali Beg has long held a special place among Iraq’s top tourist destinations. The resort’s signature features—its cascading waterfalls running between rocky cliffs, its lush green surroundings, and its temperate summer climate—make it a magnet for families and solo travelers alike, especially during holidays.

Alaa, who traveled from Baghdad during Eid al-Adha, shared with Shafaq News that his visit offered more than just a change of scenery. “My trip to Gali Ali Beg felt like a real getaway. The nature here is magical, the weather is much cooler compared to Baghdad, everything is well-organized, and the tourist facilities are readily available. It all made the journey feel easy and relaxing.”

That sentiment resonates with others who made the holiday journey. Among them is Samira, a mother from Nineveh, who described the resort as a perfect place to bring children during the holiday break.

“The resort is perfectly set up for families,” she expressed to Shafaq News. “There are plenty of rest areas, restaurants, and small markets. The atmosphere is calm and enjoyable, especially for spending time with children during the Eid holiday.”

The sound of rushing water and the beauty of the landscape, she added, had a calming effect on everyone in her group. “We were impressed by how clean the place is—there’s clear attention to maintaining the facilities, which we truly appreciate.”

As more visitors arrive, the resort’s management has been working to keep up with growing demand. Improvements in infrastructure and services haven’t gone unnoticed.

Mahmoud, a public employee from Babil, observed that the increased number of tourists had been matched by visible enhancements to the site.

“The site management has been working to upgrade the facilities and improve the services offered to guests,” he told our agency. “That’s become even more important with the growing number of tourists during Eid and other holidays. The strong turnout we’re seeing reflects how far these efforts have come in strengthening tourism in the Kurdistan Region.”

The numbers reflect the appeal. The Kurdistan Region’s Tourism Board is projecting more than 300,000 tourist arrivals during the Eid al-Adha holiday—up from 220,000 during the same period last year.

The Directorate of Tourism in Halabja announced that over 85,000 tourists and visitors arrived in the province during the first three days of the Eid alone, reinforcing the growing draw of the Region’s natural destinations.