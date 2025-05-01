Visit Kurdistan: Where rivers roar at Gali Ali Beg

Shafaq News/ Tucked in the soaring mountains of Erbil province, Gali Ali Beg Waterfalls offer one of the Kurdistan Region's most breathtaking natural spectacles. Located about 130 kilometers northeast of Erbil city, between Rawanduz and Soran along the historic Hamilton Road, the waterfalls have long captured the hearts of travelers with their dramatic cascades and cool mist rising against rugged cliffs.

Legends Flow and Memories Echo

Gali Ali Beg is more than just a scenic destination; it is a national symbol. Once depicted on Iraq’s 5-dinar banknote, the waterfalls represent the enduring spirit and rugged beauty of Kurdistan's landscapes. The site continues to be a source of pride for locals and a magnet for visitors from across Iraq and neighboring countries. For many, the falls are woven into childhood memories of school trips and family outings, giving Gali Ali Beg not only natural beauty but emotional significance within the collective memory of the Kurdistan Region.

Adventure travelers and photographers are also drawn to the towering cliffs, winding rivers, and dramatic scenery. Nature enthusiasts will also find much to admire, with wildlife including rare bird species and unique flora providing excellent opportunities for exploration and observation.

Whether it’s the roar of the cascading water, the crisp mountain air, or the historic echoes of Hamilton Road, Gali Ali Beg Waterfalls leave a lasting impression on all who visit. For travelers seeking nature, history, and a touch of Kurdish soul, this timeless destination is not to be missed.

Adventures by The Falls

Visitors to Gali Ali Beg can immerse themselves in a variety of activities that highlight the area's natural beauty and cultural richness. Scenic riverside paths invite strolls, while cliffside lookouts offer panoramic views ideal for photography enthusiasts. Shaded areas provide perfect spots for picnics, allowing families and groups to relax amidst the serene environment.

During the spring season, small boats are occasionally available for hire, offering a unique perspective of the waterfalls from the water. For the more adventurous, hiking trails begin at the waterfall area, leading through rugged terrain and forested slopes. These trails not only present stunning vistas of the waterfalls and surrounding landscapes but also pass by ancient ruins and cultural sites, offering glimpses into the region's history.

The cliffs surrounding Gali Ali Beg Waterfalls are dotted with caves that beckon the curious and the adventurous. These natural formations offer a glimpse into the geological history of the area and provide unique vantage points overlooking the valley. Some caves are easily accessible, while others require a bit of climbing, so visitors are advised to wear appropriate footwear and proceed with caution.

Additionally, local vendors and small shops near the waterfalls sell handcrafted souvenirs, traditional sweets, and refreshments, enhancing the cultural experience. Nearby restaurants offer Kurdish dishes and grilled meats, allowing visitors to savor local cuisine while enjoying the dramatic mountain scenery.

Timing Your Visit Right

The best time to visit Gali Ali Beg is from April to October. In spring, the waterfalls are at their most powerful, fueled by melting snow from the surrounding peaks. Summer brings cooler air to the valley compared to the sweltering southern plains, making it a favored escape. Autumn paints the nearby hills in vibrant hues, offering another layer of beauty.

Finding Your Way

Visitors can reach Gali Ali Beg by car from Erbil in about 1.5 to 2 hours. The drive through Shaqlawa, Harir, and Soran is scenic, offering glimpses of valleys, rivers, and mountain passes. The route continues along the historic Hamilton Road, where the waterfalls are easily visible and accessible.

For those relying on public transport, shared taxis from Erbil to Soran cost around 3,000 IQD ($2.29). From Soran, a taxi to the waterfalls typically costs 10,000–15,000 IQD ($7.63–11.45).

Cost and Facilities

Entry to Gali Ali Beg is free. Parking near the site generally costs between 2,000 and 5,000 IQD ($1.53–$3.82). Several nearby restaurants offer Kurdish dishes, grilled meats, and refreshments, with meals starting at around 5,000 IQD.

Government Support and Tourism Development

In recent years, the Kurdistan Regional Government has intensified efforts to improve infrastructure around key tourism sites like Gali Ali Beg.

Significant upgrades have been made in the area, including improved roadways, expanded parking facilities, clearer directional signs, and regular environmental clean-up campaigns. Authorities have also cracked down on unofficial vendors to ensure fair prices for visitors.

Director of Marketing at the Erbil Tourism Authority, Serwan Tawfiq, told Shafaq News, “We aim to build sustainable tourism by involving local communities, enhancing infrastructure, and maintaining clean, welcoming spaces. Our efforts also focus on expanding eco-tourism initiatives to offer visitors a safe and environmentally friendly experience.”

From its towering cliffs to its rushing waters, Gali Ali Beg Waterfalls offer more than a scenic escape — they open a door to the untamed beauty of the Kurdistan Region.

For those ready to discover nature’s raw power and peaceful charm, the journey starts here.