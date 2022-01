Shafaq News / General Board of Tourism of the Kurdistan Region revealed that four million tourists visited the region in 2021.

The Board said that the sector has been improving year after year, except in 2019, when COVID-19 forced all countries to impose preventive measures and close borders.

According to official statistics, 2021 was the first year that witnesses such a huge number of tourists flocking to the Region, up by 525% from the last seven years.