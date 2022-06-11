Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan is setting the stage for 20 million tourists annually-official says 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-11T07:22:35+0000
Kurdistan is setting the stage for 20 million tourists annually-official says 

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan region is setting the stage for 20 million tourists annually with short, medium, and long-term plans to develop tourism, the head of the region's commission of Tourism, Amal Jalal, said in a press conference on Saturday.

"More than two million tourists have visited Kurdistan in the first fourth months of 2022," she said, "we project it would grow to six million by the end of the year."

"The plan acquires its concrete contours in two years if we manage to provide proper infrastructure and administrative facilities, and unify and reduce taxation. The prices inside Kurdistan are considerably higher," she added. 

"The commission focused on developing distinct projects in each governorate in order to attract tourists to all the areas in the region," she continued. 

In the same context, an official statement by the Tourism directorate in Halabja said that more than 5,000 tourists, most of whom were from mid and south Iraq, visited the governorate on Friday.

related

Tourism increased by 31% in the Kurdistan region

Date: 2021-09-24 08:52:59
Tourism increased by 31% in the Kurdistan region

Kurdistan received +4 million tourists in 2021 

Date: 2021-12-30 08:53:47
Kurdistan received +4 million tourists in 2021 

Thousands flock to Erbil for tourism at Mount Korek

Date: 2021-12-30 18:47:47
Thousands flock to Erbil for tourism at Mount Korek

Tourism enhanced by +500% in Kurdistan in 2021

Date: 2022-01-09 09:50:43
Tourism enhanced by +500% in Kurdistan in 2021