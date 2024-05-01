USD/IQD rate closes lower in Baghdad Economy breaking Baghdad USD











, Erbil Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a lower rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Wednesday. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the USD recorded a closure rate of 145,750 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 450 IQD below the opening rate this morning. The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 146,750 and 144,750 IQD to 100, respectively. In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates reached 145,600 and 145,500 IQD to 100, respectively.