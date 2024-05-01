Iraq's Electoral Commission denies suspension in Kurdistan Region's election process

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) in Iraq rejected rumors about suspending its activities related to conducting legislative elections in the Kurdistan Region.

Commission spokesperson Joumana Al-Ghalai clarified to Shafaq News Agency that "the reports claiming that the Commission has suspended its activities are entirely untrue… the Commission continues its electoral processes without interruption.

Al-Ghalai affirmed that IHEC is "adhering to international standards in conducting the parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region and diligently following its operational schedule and timelines."

On March 3, 2024, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani signed a decree specifying the date for the sixth parliamentary elections for the Kurdistan Parliament on June 10.

On the same day, IHEC called Kurdish political parties operating in the KRI and aiming to participate in the elections to register political alliances within a maximum period of nine days.

However, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has decided to boycott the upcoming parliament, following the Federal Court's rulings on the quota system and replacing the single-constituency system and the Kurdish electoral Commission. Furthermore, several minority parties, including Turkmen and Christian parties, have also announced their boycott.

Meanwhile, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan has declared its full preparedness.