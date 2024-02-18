Iraq's top court delays rulings on Kurdistan public sector salaries, election law
Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Supreme Court, the country's highest judicial authority, announced on Sunday its decision to postpone rulings on the salaries of public sector employees in the Kurdistan region and the region's election law.
According to a judicial source speaking to Shafaq News agency, the court has deferred its decision on the case of unpaid salaries for Kurdistan Region government employees, who haven't received their 2023 wages.
The source added that the court has postponed its ruling on the Kurdistan region's election law again. This follows an earlier delay last week, moving the initial hearing from February 18th.