Iraq's Supreme Court rejects lawsuit on closure camps and Ministry representations in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi federal Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit to annul the government's decision regarding the closure of camps for displaced persons and the shutdown of Ministry of Education representations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The Court's decision was based on the "absence of the necessary interest condition for the lawsuit's establishment."

In the same context, hundreds of Arab students' relatives residing in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, took to the streets for the third time in protest against the decision to close the federal Ministry of Education representations.

Protesters voiced concerns that the closure would negatively impact their children's educational future.

Mohammed Saleh, a participant in the protest, told Shafaq News Agency, "I have four children studying in Arab schools in Erbil, and if this decision is implemented, it will harm us greatly because we cannot return to our original governorates due to the lack of a suitable environment."

Hala Asaad, another participant in the protest, said, "We have been living in Erbil for two years, and we cannot return to our original governorates. We are residents here, not displaced persons, and the constitution guarantees us the right to reside in any Iraqi governorate without discrimination, and Kurdistan Region is part of Iraq."

The Iraqi Ministry of Education made the decision on February 14 to close Ministry of Education representations in Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Duhok governorates.

This decision is part of the federal Cabinet's broader initiative to close IDP camps, with July 30, 2024, set as the final date for the closure of these camps and the return of internally displaced persons.