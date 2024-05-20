USD/IQD rate steadies in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed unchanged in the markets of Baghdad, the Iraqi capital, today, Monday.

Shafaq News fAgency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 145,750, 450 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 146,750 and 144,750 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates stood at 145,500 and 145,400 IQD to 100, respectively.