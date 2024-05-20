Third Kite Festival soars high above Dohuk

Shafaq News/ The third annual Kite Festival took flight today, Monday, atop Mount Zawa overlooking Kurdistan's governorate of Dohuk, attracting dozens of enthusiasts of all ages.

Participants gathered atop the mountain to showcase their handcrafted kites, sending them aloft into the sky.

Araz Rikani, the festival organizer, told Shafaq News agency that the event's primary objective is to foster creativity among youth and encourage them to explore their unique talents.

Rikani explained that a panel of judges was assembled to evaluate the kites based on their design, size, and flight performance.

The festival concluded with a prize distribution ceremony for the top five entrants, followed by a token of appreciation for each participant.