Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-24T10:47:01+0000
Turkish airforces bombed a cave in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ Turkish Airforces targeted today, Wednesday, an alleged hideout of Kurdistan Workers Party's fighters in Kurdistan Region.

The director of Kani Masi sub-district of Dohuk governorate, Serbest Akrawi, told Shafaq News Agency, "at 10:40 am, Turkish planes bombed Bazze Valley, south of the district."

Akrawi added, "smoke rose from the valley after the explosion. No information about casualties so far."

Eyewitnesses from the village of Bazze reported to Shafaq News Agency, "the bombing targeted a cave in the valley in which the Workers Party fighter reportedly hole up."

