Turkish warplanes strike Duhok’s Jamanki

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-21T12:12:44+0000
Shafaq News / Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency on Friday that Turkish warplanes struck Al-Amadiya district of Dohuk in Kurdistan Region.

They said Turkish warplanes struck intensively the tourist city of Jamanki Valley and other areas without giving any further information.

Kurdish border villages and mountains have been a target for Turkish air and artillery strikes pursuing that it target fighters opposing them, and these operations resulted in casualties and material damage.

Turkey is taking its decades-old conflict with Kurdish militants deep into northern Iraq, establishing military bases and deploying armed military drones against the fighters in their mountain strongholds.

Turkey has been battling an “insurgency” in its mainly Kurdish southeast by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants that has killed 40,000 people since the 1980s and which has largely been directed from within Iraq.

