Turkish warplanes drop leaflets in Dohuk, urge PKK to surrender

Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes dropped on Thursday leaflets in the areas of Shiladze and Kani Masi in Al-Amadiya district of Dohuk Governorate which is witnessing clashes between the Turkish army and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The leaflets urged the militants of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) to surrender.

A journalist and civil rights activist, Husain Tetmi told Shafaq News Agency that, “Turkish warplanes dropped leaflets written in Turkish and Kurdish languages calling the PKK members to surrender themselves to the Turkish forces and not to submit to the orders of their leaders.”

The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union, launched its armed insurgency in mainly Kurdish southeast Turkey in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.