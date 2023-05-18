Turkish aircraft renew airstrikes on PKK sites in Mount Matin

Shafaq News / Turkish aircraft conducted renewed airstrikes on Thursday, targeting positions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Mount Matin, north of Dohuk in the Kurdistan Region.

According to a security source cited by Shafaq News Agency, "Turkish aircraft carried out intensive airstrikes today on PKK militants' positions in the mountain range of Mount Matin, overlooking the Amedi district in northern Dohuk."

The source further explained that "the bombardment focused on four sites, including Wadi Saffa, Blafa, Sikiri, and Sarkali, located on the slopes of Mount Matin."

It is worth noting that Turkish aircraft have intensified their aerial bombardment on these locations for over a week, targeting hideouts and tunnels where elements of the PKK have taken refuge.