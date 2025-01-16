Turkish forces open fire on PKK drone in Duhok

Shafaq News/ Witnesses reported on Thursday that Turkish forces positioned in mount Metin opened random fire at a drone belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Dohuk province.

A witness told Shafaq News that the Turkish gunfire caused damage to civilian homes in the village of Birji, located in the Amadiya district, north of Dohuk.

The witnesses added that the drone was flying towards Turkish military bases before it was targeted.

Although no casualties were reported, the incident caused panic and fear among the village residents due to the scattering of bullets.

In recent months, there has been an escalation of tensions between Turkiye and the PKK. Twenty days ago, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the neutralization of over 20 PKK fighters, most of them in northern Syria.

Last year, the Iraqi National Security Council classified PKK as a banned organization, a decision that was welcomed by Ankara.