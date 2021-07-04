Turkish artillery shells a village in Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkish artillery reportedly bombarded pastures Berwari Bala, Kani Masi sub-district, North of Duhok, at Sunday morning.

A security source told Shafaq News agency that Turkey’s forces continuously shelled Kani Sarki village in Amadiyah over the past few hours under the pretext of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) presence.

The source said that the shelling resulted in the eruption of fire in the farms and the orchards near the site without revealing further information about the damages.

In July 2015, a two-and-a-half year long ceasefire broke down, and the almost four-decade long conflict between Turkey and militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey entered one of its deadliest chapters in nearly four decades. Turkish forces has been engaged on multifront war with the PKK both inside and outside Turkey, in Iraq and Syria.