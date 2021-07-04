Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkish artillery shells a village in Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-04T06:01:24+0000
Turkish artillery shells a village in Duhok
Shafaq News/ Turkish artillery reportedly bombarded pastures Berwari Bala, Kani Masi sub-district, North of Duhok, at Sunday morning.

A security source told Shafaq News agency that Turkey’s forces continuously shelled Kani Sarki village in Amadiyah over the past few hours under the pretext of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) presence.

The source said that the shelling resulted in the eruption of fire in the farms and the orchards near the site without revealing further information about the damages. 

In July 2015, a two-and-a-half year long ceasefire broke down, and the almost four-decade long conflict between Turkey and militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey entered one of its deadliest chapters in nearly four decades. Turkish forces has been engaged on multifront war with the PKK both inside and outside Turkey, in Iraq and Syria.

related

Turkish warplanes strike Duhok’s Jamanki

Date: 2021-05-21 12:12:44
Turkish warplanes strike Duhok’s Jamanki

Nearly 1,400 Yazidis homeless due to the Sharya camp fire incident 

Date: 2021-06-04 14:52:09
Nearly 1,400 Yazidis homeless due to the Sharya camp fire incident 

A fire broke out in a Syrian refugee camp in Dohuk

Date: 2020-08-28 11:00:27
A fire broke out in a Syrian refugee camp in Dohuk

Kurdish authorities seize 26 kilograms of narcotic heroin and arrest 2 suspects

Date: 2020-12-03 15:15:13
Kurdish authorities seize 26 kilograms of narcotic heroin and arrest 2 suspects

Turkish airforces bombed a cave in Kurdistan Region

Date: 2021-02-24 10:47:01
Turkish airforces bombed a cave in Kurdistan Region

Turkish warplanes drop leaflets in Dohuk, urge PKK to surrender

Date: 2021-05-20 18:49:51
Turkish warplanes drop leaflets in Dohuk, urge PKK to surrender