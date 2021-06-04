Report

Nearly 1,400 Yazidis homeless due to the Sharya camp fire incident 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-04T14:52:09+0000
Nearly 1,400 Yazidis homeless due to the Sharya camp fire incident 

Shafaq News/ The media official of the Department of Migration and Displacement and Relief of the IDPs in Dohuk governorate, Karwan Atroushi, said that nearly 1,400 displaced Yazidis have become homeless after the fire that broke out in 350 tents in Sharya camp. 

Atroushi told Shafaq News Agency that the fire was caused by a short circuit, noting that helicopters and firefighting teams intervened to extinguish it.

For his part, Duhok’s Governor, Ali Tatar, formed a committee to uncover the circumstances of the accident and compensate those affected by it, according to Atroushi. 

An official local source reported earlier today that a massive fire broke out in the Sharya camp for the Yazidi IDPs in Duhok governorate.

