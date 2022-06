Shafaq News / The Tourism department in Duhok organized, on Thursday, a festival to introduce the governorate's touristic sites to the citizens.

The department's media official, Rewar Mohammed, told Shafaq News agency that the "Qabahan" event held in Amedi district, included discussions on ways to develop tourism in the governorate.

He added that companies working in this field participated in the event and briefed the attendees about the governorate's culture and heritage.