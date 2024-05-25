Cultural Diversity Festival celebrates "nationality" in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / Held in the city of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Saturday, the Cultural Diversity Festival took place under the theme of "Nationality" - Neteweh - in Kurdish, marking the International Day for Cultural Diversity. The event witnessed the participation of many small and medium-sized business owners and projects.

Ali Samir, a participant in the festival, told Shafaq News Agency that "this festival in the gardens of Sami Abdul Rahman Park in Erbil is one of the summer festivals that brings together many business owners, companies, and owners of small projects. A large number of people come at night to visit and enjoy their time, in addition to attending various artistic events."

On the other hand, Salman Ahmed, a visitor to the exhibition, said that "this festival brings families from various governorates together and carries a special character of cultural diversity in the Kurdistan Region. It is a suitable place for families visiting the venue to enjoy it immensely."