Dohuk Film Festival gears up for its 10th edition

Shafaq News / The Department of Culture and Arts in Dohuk province revealed its preparations for the upcoming tenth edition of the Dohuk Film Festival.

The festival, a cornerstone of Kurdish cinema, is set to showcase a carefully curated selection of films, emphasizing the vitality and richness of the Kurdish language.

Speaking at a press conference, Hasan Aref, the spokesperson for Dohuk's Culture Department, shared the committee's discerning process in selecting films for the festival. "Out of a staggering pool of 500 submissions, the specialized film committee meticulously chose 100 films", he articulated.

Aref elucidated that the festival is slated to commence on the 9th of December, extending its cinematic splendor until the 16th of the same month, under the resonating theme of "Kurdish Language."

He urged Kurdish directors and filmmakers to invest their creative energies in producing films in the Kurdish language, breathing life into this vital linguistic heritage.

This year's festival promises a refreshing departure from its predecessors. Aref revealed, "Distinguished by its innovative spirit, this year's festival introduces a distinct category dedicated to children's films and cinematic classics."