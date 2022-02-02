Report

"Cinema Against Terrorism" festival kicks off in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-02T09:52:34+0000
Shafaq News/ The capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, on Wednesday hosted the activities of the sixth annual "Cinema Against Terrorism" festival.

The event showcased 40 short films and featured directors from Iraq, Iran, Arab world, Europe, and the Americas.

Director Eyad Jabbar, an organizer of the event, told Shafaq News Agency, "the current version of the festival is special because it features Iraqi artists, critics, and cinema experts. It is also the third event since Iraq's liberation from ISIS military control."

"The mission of ending the military presence of terrorism in Iraq was accomplished. However, terrorism has a deeply rooted ideology that the organizers of this event wish to address," he added.

"The festival grants the young directors to showcase their work and thoughts on terrorism. However, it does not enjoy support proportionally to the size of the issue it highlights," he concluded.

