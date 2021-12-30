Kurdistan received +4 million tourists in 2021

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region was a destination for more than four million tourists in 2021, the Region's Commission of Tourism said. The data published by the Commission showed that 4,093,888 tourists had visited the Kurdistan Region between January and November 2021. Erbil was the top destination for tourists in the Kurdistan Region, attracting 1,957,000 visitors (48% of the total number of tourists who arrived in Kurdistan between January and November). Al-Sulaymaniyah (1,375,000) and Duhok (753,542) followed with 34 and 18%, respectively. Garmyan was the destination of 8,130 tourists during the same period. The Commission said that the snow season in December has remarkably contributed to increasing the number of tourists arriving in Kurdistan.

