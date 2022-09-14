Report

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-09-14T17:59:46+0000
Official: +3.7 million tourists visited Kurdistan in the first 8 months of 2022

Shafaq News/ More than 3.7 tourists had visited Kurdistan in 2022 so far, the region's Commission of Tourism said in an official press release on Wednesday.

The commission said that the Kurdistan region received 3,779,650 tourists between January 1st and August 1st. 

The majority (85 percent), according to the statement, came from the central and southern governorates of Iraq, while only 15 percent were foreigners. 

According to the commission, the Kurdistan region nestles more than 3,000 tourist destinations and recreation centers.

