Iraqi Cabinet allocates 56B dinar to the Defense Ministry

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Cabinet supported the Ministry of Defense with more than 56 billion dinars about ($43 million.)

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's media office said he chaired the 19th regular session of the Council today. During the session, they discussed the general situation in the country, addressed important files in various fields, deliberated on agenda items, and made decisions and recommendations regarding them.

To support the armed forces, the Council approved allocating 56.375 billion dinars from the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Defense. This funding is intended for essential rehabilitation works to support army units within the Defense Ministry's budget in coordination with the Ministry of Planning.

Furthermore, the Cabinet announced plans to establish residential complexes in the Sinjar district exclusively for district residents currently residing in displacement camps.