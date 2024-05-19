Gold Stabilizes in Baghdad, surges in Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices remained stable in Baghdad, while they saw a rise in Erbil, on Sunday.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad’s Al-Nahar Street recorded this morning a selling price per mithqal (equals five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 491,000 IQD, with a buying price of 487,000 IQD

The selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 461,000 IQD, with a buying price of 457,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 495,000 and 505,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold ranged between 465,000 and 475,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price per mithqal of 24-carat gold was 570,000 IQD, 500,000 IQD for 21-carat gold, and 430,000 IQD for 18-carat gold.