Tourism increased by 31% in the Kurdistan region

Shafaq News/ The Tourism Authority of the Kurdistan Region reported that nearly two and a half million tourists visited the region, indicating that the percentage of tourism in the region increased by 31% compared to the first eight months of last year.

The number of tourists visiting the region has increased significantly compared to the past two years, which witnessed the outbreak of COVID-19 and total lockdowns.

Today, countries that receive tourists ask for mandatory COVID-19 tests or vaccination certificates from their visitors.