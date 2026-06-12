White House rejects Iran's version of memorandum

Shafaq News- Washington

The White House on Friday disclosed “Iran's core commitments” under a recent memorandum of understanding with the United States, rejecting Iranian media reports about the contents of the agreement.

A senior US administration official told Shafaq News that accounts published by Iranian state media did not reflect the terms agreed between the two sides and misrepresented key elements of the understanding. According to the official, Iran agreed to destroy its existing stockpile of nuclear material, remove it from the country, and dismantle infrastructure associated with its nuclear program.

The official also rejected claims that the nuclear file would remain unresolved for 60 days or that uranium enrichment activities would continue under the arrangement.

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On sanctions relief, the White House official said no Iranian funds would be released before Tehran fulfills its obligations, stressing that the agreement is based entirely on an implementation-first framework.

The understanding guarantees the continued opening of the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, rejecting suggestions that restrictions imposed by Iran in recent months would remain in place.

The memorandum also includes a commitment by Tehran to halt financing for groups designated as terrorist organizations, the official said, describing the provision as a central component of the agreement.

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For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington D.C.