Kurdistan President condemns drone strike on joint French-Peshmerga base

Shafaq News- Erbil

Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, condemned a drone attack on a joint base hosting Peshmerga Forces and French troops in Erbil during a phone call Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The attack killed a French non-commissioned officer and wounded several other soldiers.

Lors d’un entretien téléphonique avec le président @EmmanuelMacron, nous avons fermement condamné l’attaque terroriste survenue la nuit dernière à Makhmour. J’adresse mes condoléances à la famille de ce soldat héroïque ainsi qu’au peuple français, qui a sacrifié sa vie au… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) March 13, 2026

Barzani urged the Iraqi government to prevent further attacks and hold those responsible accountable to safeguard the country’s international partnerships.

Macron thanked Barzani for the call and said France would continue supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The two leaders also discussed the wider conflict in the region and agreed on the need to intensify efforts to end the fighting through diplomatic means.