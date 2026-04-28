Iran-linked hackers leak data of 2K+ US soldiers

Shafaq News- Middle East

Iran-linked hacking group Handala (Hanzala) on Tuesday leaked personal data of 2,379 US Marines deployed in the Middle East and issued threats against American service members.

On a Telegram channel, Handala published names and personal details of Marines stationed in the Persian Gulf, describing the breach as proof of its “surveillance capabilities.” US personnel in the region also received WhatsApp messages warning they were under surveillance and could be targeted by drones and missiles.

The group claimed to hold detailed information on service members, including family data, home addresses, and daily movements, and suggested further disclosures could follow.

The claims could not be independently verified.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) did not immediately comment, though earlier this month, the US Navy warned service members to secure devices and social media accounts against an ongoing “social engineering campaign” by adversarial actors.

Handala has been tied to recent cyber incidents, including a breach of medical technology firm Stryker, the hacking of FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal email account, and a leak of over 50,000 Israeli documents. The US Justice Department has previously seized domains linked to the group, describing it as a front used to publish personal data and harass targets.

The group, meanwhile, presents itself as pro-Palestinian, without giving further details.