Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Monday rejected Iran’s claim that the Panama-flagged oil tanker El Gaia struck a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz, saying the vessel had instead been targeted by Iranian forces in earlier attacks.

In a statement, CENTCOM called the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) claim that El Gaia had hit a mine “false,” saying the tanker was struck by an Iranian missile last month, leaving it disabled.

The command said Iran targeted the vessel again over the weekend with a drone while it was anchored in waters off Oman.

🚫 إدعاء: يزعم الحرس الثوري الإسلامي الإيراني أن ناقلة نفط ترفع علم بنما قد اصطدمت مؤخراً بلغم بحري في مضيق هرمز.هذا الادعاء عارٍ عن الصحة.✅ الحقيقة: تعرضت ناقلة النفط إلغايا (El Gaia) التي ترفع علم بنما لضربة بصاروخ إيراني الشهر الماضي مما أدى إلى تعطلها عن العمل. وفي عطلة… pic.twitter.com/16zNT2OTlP — U.S. Central Command - Arabic (@CENTCOMArabic) September 14, 2026

CENTCOM added that El Gaia is currently being towed with the assistance of a regional partner, without identifying the country involved or the vessel’s destination.

The US command accused the IRGC of spreading “false claims,” intimidating commercial shipping and disrupting navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier on Monday, the IRGC said El Gaia had caught fire after striking a naval mine while attempting to pass through a restricted area south of the strait. “We warned of the dangers of the illegal southern passage,” the IRGC said, adding that “the Strait of Hormuz is closed and remains under our control.”

The IRGC Navy stated that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and under its control.The supertanker “Algaya” (IMO 9325336) was attempting to navigate through a restricted area south of the Strait of Hormuz when it reportedly struck sea mines and exploded. pic.twitter.com/naPVOfazqo — IRNA News Agency ☫ (@IrnaEnglish) September 14, 2026

The Guards said attempts to extinguish the fire aboard the tanker had failed, leaving the vessel engulfed in flames.

India said on Sunday that El Gaia had been attacked off Oman, with 13 of its 14 Indian crew members rescued and one still missing. New Delhi did not identify the attacker or the weapon used.