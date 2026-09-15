Shafaq News- Baghdad

Vehicle registration and driving license offices in Iraq will close on September 16 and 17 for maintenance on the national traffic system, the General Traffic Directorate said on Tuesday.

Services will resume normally on September 20, 2026, the directorate noted.

Earlier today, an informed source told Shafaq News that the electronic system at Baghdad’s Al-Taji traffic office had been out of service for about a week due to system updates, delaying applications and creating a backlog. “The disruption has hindered operations at the office and delayed transactions, prompting applicants to call for the system to be restored quickly.”