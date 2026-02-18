Iraqi Kurdistan launches digital driving license service

Shafaq News- Erbil

Drivers in the Kurdistan Region can now access a digital version of newly issued licenses through the KRDPass mobile application as part of efforts to expand digital public services, the Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry clarified that KRDPass, available on Android and iOS, functions as an electronic portal for storing and viewing official documents. Newly licensed drivers can retrieve a complete digital copy of their permit within the app and present it at traffic checkpoints if the physical card is not available.