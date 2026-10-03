Shafaq News- Jeddah

Saudi Arabia and the UAE reached the Gulf Cup 27 final on Saturday after the hosts beat Qatar 3-2 on penalties and the Emiratis defeated Oman 1-0 in Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar remained goalless through regulation and extra time before the hosts prevailed in the shootout, with Mukhtar Ali converting the decisive penalty.

In the other semifinal, Ousmane Camara scored in the 22nd minute to give the UAE a 1-0 victory over Oman.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE will meet in the final on Tuesday, October 6 in Jeddah.