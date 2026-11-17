Shafaq News

Erling Haaland’s stoppage-time winner sent Norway into the Nations League quarterfinals with a 3-2 victory over Denmark on Tuesday, while Northern Ireland secured promotion to League A.

Rasmus Hojlund and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg put Denmark two goals ahead inside 14 minutes in Copenhagen. Haaland pulled one back before halftime, Martin Odegaard equalized in the 83rd minute and Haaland scored again six minutes into stoppage time. Norway finished second in Group A4, ahead of Denmark on head-to-head results after both collected nine points.

Portugal topped the group with 15 points after beating Wales 3-2 in Cardiff. Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring before David Brooks and Sorba Thomas put Wales ahead. Pedro Neto equalized before halftime and substitute Carlos Forbs struck the winner in the 70th minute. Portugal finished with 10 players after Neto received a second yellow card.

Justin Devenny’s 65th-minute equalizer canceled out Barnabas Varga’s opener in Budapest, earning Northern Ireland a 1-1 draw against Hungary and first place in Group B2 with 12 points. Northern Ireland finished unbeaten, while Hungary secured a promotion playoff place. Ukraine beat Georgia 1-0 through Danylo Sikan’s first-minute goal, leaving Georgia facing a League B/C playoff.

The Republic of Ireland secured a League A/B playoff place by beating Kosovo 3-0 in Dublin. Troy Parrott converted penalties in the 28th and 50th minutes before Jack Moylan added the third. Kosovo played with 10 men after Kreshnik Hajrizi’s 26th-minute dismissal.

In Group B4, Bosnia and Herzegovina beat Romania 2-1 after Benjamin Tahirovic and Esmir Bajraktarevic overturned Daniel Birligea’s early opener. Sweden, which had already secured promotion, drew 1-1 in Poland, with Hugo Larsson canceling out Adrian Benedyczak’s opener. Bosnia finished second, Poland third and Romania fourth.

The quarterfinal and promotion/ relegation playoff draw takes place on November 20.