Shafaq News- Baghdad

A proposal to relocate Kataib Hezbollah brigades from Jurf Al-Sakhr to the Iraq-Syria border emerged from talks between senior Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) leaders and Iranian Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani, a source within the alliance told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

A three-member committee comprising Badr Organization leader Hadi Al-Amiri, Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Chairman Falih Al-Fayyadh, and PMF Chief of Staff Abdul Aziz Al-Muhammadawi, known as Abu Fadak, is expected to present the proposals to Kataib Hezbollah later in the evening in an effort to end the standoff with Baghdad.

Read more: CF source: Signs of breakthrough in Jurf Al-Sakhr crisis

Under the proposed arrangement, three PMF brigades would replace Kataib Hezbollah forces in Jurf Al-Sakhr (Jurf Al-Nasr), while a limited number of the group’s commanders and fighters would remain at designated positions, according to the source, who said the Federal Police’s Third Division would also help secure the district, potentially allowing government forces to return without further escalation.

Tensions over control of the area have intensified amid allegations of oil smuggling. Speaking in Najaf, government spokesperson Haider Al-Aboudi vowed to remove any group obstructing authorities, citing intelligence and Interior Ministry surveillance footage as evidence of illicit activity.

Kataib Hezbollah official Abu Talib Al-Saeedi ruled out a confrontation with government troops, calling it “a distant dream.” At a press conference in Jurf Al-Sakhr, he accused the investigating committee of falsifying facts and described the facilities under scrutiny as abandoned, makeshift workshops used only during crises, dismissing the accusations as politically motivated.

Read more: Why Jurf al-Sakhr remains beyond Baghdad's full control